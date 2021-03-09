Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 24 mph. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday afternoon's warm temperatures, low humidity and high winds elevate fire conditions
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today.…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today…
Mattoon's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a c…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 d…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Mattoon folks should see highs i…
Mattoon's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoo…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow…