Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.