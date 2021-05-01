Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is discouraging outdoor burning on Monday in Central Illinois, citing strong winds across the region.
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
