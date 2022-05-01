May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.