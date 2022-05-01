This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
A Tornado Watch is in effect for central and southern Illinois until 8 p.m. Saturday. Storms are likely and damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Here's the latest information.
Scattered showers and a few weak storms this morning, but another round of rain arriving this afternoon could contain some severe storms. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Showers and weak storms around today. Severe storms possible for Saturday. What's Sunday looking like? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect over the next three days.
Watch now: Dry today, but rain returns tonight and increases for Thursday in central and southern Illinois
Warmer and dry weather Wednesday, but showers and possibly thunderstorms will be making a comeback tonight and Thursday. See when our rain chance starts and peaks in our updated forecast video.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
A slow moving cold front will work across central and southern Illinois today before moving back over us as a warm front Friday. See what will happen to our temperatures and when rain is most likely.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
The severe weather threat has begun. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of central and southern Illinois until 7 p.m. Sunday. Here's the latest information on the impacts and timing.
A cold front will generate a line of storms that will sweep across central and southern Illinois. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.