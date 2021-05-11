May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.