 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News