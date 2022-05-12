Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
