Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
