 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News