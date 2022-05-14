Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
