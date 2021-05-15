May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.