 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News