This evening in Mattoon: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
