May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Mattoon. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.