 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

{{featured_button_text}}

Mattoon's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Mattoon. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News