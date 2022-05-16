Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms Friday night in central and southern Illinois. Rain lingers through the weekend
Still very warm today but a cold front will bring cooler temperatures and storms tonight. That's not the only cold front that's expected this weekend though. Full details on the next three days here.
Watch now: Hot and dry today in central and southern Illinois, but chance of severe storms returns Friday
Very warm temps will continue Thursday and Friday, but a cold front arriving Friday evening will cool things down and bring rain back to the area. Here's the latest on the possible severe weather.
As warm as Tuesday was, today is looking even hotter. Lots of humidity and a chance of rain as well. Will it be more of the same for Thursday? Full details in our updated forecast.
Despite yesterday's cold front, temperatures will still be warm Monday in central and southern Illinois. Don't expect to stay rain free for long. We're already tracking our next round of rain.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be c…
Scattered showers and a few weak storms this morning, but another round of rain arriving this afternoon could contain some severe storms. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
For the drive home in Mattoon: Mostly clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperat…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It…