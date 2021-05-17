Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 75% chance of rain. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of frost for Wednesday morning.
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of a frost advisory.
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees …
Mattoon's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temper…
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variabl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The Mattoon area …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect periods …
The National Weather Service warns Central Illinois of possible thunderstorms beginning Saturday afternoon.