May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 75% chance of rain. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.