This evening in Mattoon: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms Friday night in central and southern Illinois. Rain lingers through the weekend
Still very warm today but a cold front will bring cooler temperatures and storms tonight. That's not the only cold front that's expected this weekend though. Full details on the next three days here.
Watch now: Hot and dry today in central and southern Illinois, but chance of severe storms returns Friday
Very warm temps will continue Thursday and Friday, but a cold front arriving Friday evening will cool things down and bring rain back to the area. Here's the latest on the possible severe weather.
Despite yesterday's cold front, temperatures will still be warm Monday in central and southern Illinois. Don't expect to stay rain free for long. We're already tracking our next round of rain.
As warm as Tuesday was, today is looking even hotter. Lots of humidity and a chance of rain as well. Will it be more of the same for Thursday? Full details in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Small chance of rain today, but showers and storms likely late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning
Another warm, mostly dry day Tuesday in central & southern Illinois, but rain looks likely during the early morning hours Wednesday with a small chance of severe storms. Here's the latest information.
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be c…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area ca…