For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy with showers. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Isolated thunderstorms will continue throughout Tuesday
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of frost for Wednesday morning.
Mattoon's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temper…
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees toda…
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees …
The National Weather Service warns Central Illinois of possible thunderstorms beginning Saturday afternoon.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variabl…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The Mattoon area …
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomo…