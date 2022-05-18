This evening's outlook for Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Thursday. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
