This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Mattoon. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
