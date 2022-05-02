This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Rain likely. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
