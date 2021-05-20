Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Friday. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Isolated thunderstorms will continue throughout Tuesday
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees toda…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temper…
The National Weather Service warns Central Illinois of possible thunderstorms beginning Saturday afternoon.
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of frost for Wednesday morning.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variabl…
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine toda…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The Mattoon area …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degr…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon people will see t…