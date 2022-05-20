May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 66F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.