May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.