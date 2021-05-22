May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.