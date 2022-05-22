This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
