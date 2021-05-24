For the drive home in Mattoon: Mainly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
- Updated
Isolated thunderstorms will continue throughout Tuesday
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. …
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of frost for Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service warns Central Illinois of possible thunderstorms beginning Saturday afternoon.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degr…
Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Mainly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it …
- Updated
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.