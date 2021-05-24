 Skip to main content
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Mainly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

