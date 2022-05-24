Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Wednesday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 81% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Full details on Thursday and Friday's severe weather threat in central and southern Illinois
With an area of low pressure working over the state today and a cold front Friday night, multiple rounds of rain are expected. Severe storms are possible in spots. Here's everything you need to know.
Rain will be around for much of the afternoon and evening hours today. Severe storms are possible, especially in southern Illinois. The latest on the threats and timing in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Wet weekend ahead with a chance of severe storms both Friday evening and Saturday in Illinois
A cold front will slowly move across Illinois tonight thru Saturday night. Lots of rain expected with it and some storms could be severe. The latest on the threats and timing in our updated forecast.
Widespread showers and storms across the state Wednesday morning with additional activity expected in the afternoon. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Mild and breezy in central and southern Illinois today, but rain will return tonight and looks likely for Wednesday. A few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees…
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, tempe…
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Peri…