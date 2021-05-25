This evening in Mattoon: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Storms and potentially severe weather are possible across Central Illinois this week, leading up to a calmer Memorial Day weekend forecast, meteorologists say.
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of frost for Wednesday morning.
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
The National Weather Service warns Central Illinois of possible thunderstorms beginning Saturday afternoon.
