May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mattoon. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.