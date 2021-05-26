Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Storms and potentially severe weather are possible across Central Illinois this week, leading up to a calmer Memorial Day weekend forecast, meteorologists say.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, but a low pressure system on Thursday could bring the potential for damaging winds, hail and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of frost for Wednesday morning.
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
