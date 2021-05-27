This evening in Mattoon: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Storms and potentially severe weather are possible across Central Illinois this week, leading up to a calmer Memorial Day weekend forecast, meteorologists say.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, but a low pressure system on Thursday could bring the potential for damaging winds, hail and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.
This is a developing story from the newsroom. Severe storms are being tracked across region.
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. …
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of frost for Wednesday morning.
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Mainly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 d…