Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
