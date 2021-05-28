May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.