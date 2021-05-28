Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms and potentially severe weather are possible across Central Illinois this week, leading up to a calmer Memorial Day weekend forecast, meteorologists say.
- Updated
Isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, but a low pressure system on Thursday could bring the potential for damaging winds, hail and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.
This is a developing story from the newsroom. Severe storms are being tracked across region.
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. …
- Updated
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those living in Central Illinois of frost for Wednesday morning.
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 d…
This evening in Mattoon: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures…
The Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The UV inde…