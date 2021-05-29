This evening in Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
