May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Mostly clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.