May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 77% chance of rain. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 15 mph.