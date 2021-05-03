Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 77% chance of rain. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
