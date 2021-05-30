 Skip to main content
May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Considerable cloudiness. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Mattoon will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

