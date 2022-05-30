Mattoon's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Rain chance continues Friday across Illinois, but big changes expected for Memorial Day weekend
Showers will continue today, especially in central Illinois. Warmer and drier weather is not far away though. See when the rain will end and how warm we'll get in our Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms continues Thursday, showers linger into Friday across Illinois
Storms still look likely in central and southern Illinois today and once again hail and damaging wind cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest on the severe threat and when we'll finally dry out.
Mild and breezy in central and southern Illinois today, but rain will return tonight and looks likely for Wednesday. A few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Feeling like summer today and temperatures look to climb even higher for Tuesday. See how warm we'll get and when our next rain chance begins in our Memorial Day forecast update.
Watch now: Rain likely in central and southern Illinois Wednesday with a small chance of severe storms
Multiple rounds of rain are expected both today and Thursday across Illinois. A few storms today could produce hail and damaging wind. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. …
Mattoon's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. R…
Climate change is affecting hydropower in different ways across the country.