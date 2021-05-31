May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.