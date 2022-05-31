May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.