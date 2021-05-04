This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Showers in the evening, then clearing overnight. Low near 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
There were no reports of damage Monday evening from a storm system that passed through Coles County and resulted in a tornado warning being issued.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
