For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
