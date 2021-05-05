Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
There were no reports of damage Monday evening from a storm system that passed through Coles County and resulted in a tornado warning being issued.
- Updated
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will b…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 23% chan…
Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are …