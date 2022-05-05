This evening in Mattoon: Thundershowers following a period of rain early. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
A Tornado Watch is in effect for central and southern Illinois until 8 p.m. Saturday. Storms are likely and damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Here's the latest information.
Scattered showers and a few weak storms this morning, but another round of rain arriving this afternoon could contain some severe storms. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Showers and weak storms around today. Severe storms possible for Saturday. What's Sunday looking like? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect over the next three days.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
As a cold front sweeps across Illinois, temps will be falling for many. See how much temperatures will drop today and tonight and how long the rain will be sticking around in our latest forecast.
Mostly showers today in central Illinois, but storms look likely for the southern part of the state and a few could be severe. Rain is expected for Friday as well. Full details in our latest forecast.
With a warm front working across the state Thursday, showers and storms are coming back. A few storms in southern Illinois could produce damaging wind and hail. Here's the latest information.
