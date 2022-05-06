 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Cloudy with light rain early. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

