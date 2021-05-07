This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
