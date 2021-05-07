 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News