This evening's outlook for Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
