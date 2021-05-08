May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing late. Low 47F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.