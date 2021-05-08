This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing late. Low 47F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
There were no reports of damage Monday evening from a storm system that passed through Coles County and resulted in a tornado warning being issued.
- Updated
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The National Weather Service warns Central Illinois of possible thunderstorms beginning Saturday afternoon.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will b…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Today…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …