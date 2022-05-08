May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Mattoon will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.