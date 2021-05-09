May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 36F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.